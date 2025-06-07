Governor Calls For Half-staff Flags In Memory Of Fallen Firefighter

Governor Calls For Half-staff Flags In Memory Of Fallen Firefighter

Sandy Huffaker, Getty Images

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff this weekend in on honor of a fallen firefighter.

The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Saturday until sunset on Monday, June 9th, to honor Amboy Fire Department firefighter Andrew Karels, who died on June 2nd.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Governor Walz says Karels was a steadfast leader for the Amboy Fire Department, and his commitment to delivering exceptional care in emergency situations touched countless people's lives during challenging moments. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to lower their flags to half staff in honor of Karals as well.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

 

Come Visit Litchfield, Minnesota With Us

 

Come Visit Maple Lake with Us

Filed Under: Flags at half-staff, flags lowered, half-staff flags
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON