ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff this weekend in on honor of a fallen firefighter.

The Governor has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise on Saturday until sunset on Monday, June 9th, to honor Amboy Fire Department firefighter Andrew Karels, who died on June 2nd.

Governor Walz says Karels was a steadfast leader for the Amboy Fire Department, and his commitment to delivering exceptional care in emergency situations touched countless people's lives during challenging moments. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to lower their flags to half staff in honor of Karals as well.

