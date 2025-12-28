ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Flags will fly at half-staff on Monday to honor a fallen firefighter. Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota and United States flags lowered to honor St. Paul Firefighter Timothy Bertz, who passed on December 22nd.

The Governor says Bertz was the true definition of a public servant, and from serving as a Navy Seal to fulfilling his dream of joining the St. Paul Fire Department, his dedication to others left a lasting impact on the communities he served.

Bertz began his firefighting career in 2017 with the Harris Fire Department and also served with Lino Lakes before graduating from the St. Paul Fire Academy on December 17th. Businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to honor Bertz by also flying their flags at half-staff.

