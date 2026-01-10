ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Flags will be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of a fallen Central Minnesota Firefighter. Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and state flags to fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday night in honor and remembrance of Andy Ziegler, who tragically passed on December 28th.

The Governor says Ziegler lived every day with courage, compassion, and a commitment to others that few could match. Ziegler served with the Milaca Fire Department for 15 years and was known for his unwavering commitment to safety and the Milaca community.

In addition to his work as a firefighter, Ziegler was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather whose generosity left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him. Businesses, Organizations, and individuals are encouraged to join in honoring Ziegler by lowering their flags to half-staff as well.

