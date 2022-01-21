Flags Ordered At Half-Staff To Honor First Responder

LITTLE FALLS -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Saturday in honor and remembrance of First Responder Reverend Brian Alnes.

Get our free mobile app

Alnes died on January 4th, due to complications from a medical condition obtained in the line of duty.

Alnes dedicated eight years of service as a first responder and firefighter with the Crystal Fire Department and as a first responder in Swanville.

He also served as chaplain for both the Morrison County and Todd County sheriff's offices.