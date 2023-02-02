Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day.

On February 3rd, 1943, the U.S.S. Dorchester, a U.S. Army transport ship, was torpedoed off the coast of Greenland. Four Army Chaplains guided soldiers to safety and, when the life jackets ran out, gave their jackets to other soldiers.

Governor Walz explains:

While the ship sank, the four chaplains went from soldier to soldier, calming fears, handing out life jackets, and guiding people to safety. When there were no more life jackets to give, they removed their own and gave them to others. Many of the 230 people who survived owed their lives to these four chaplains.

The sinking claimed 672 lives.

Minnesota businesses and individuals are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in recognition of the anniversary.

