BROOKLYN PARK (WJON News) -- One Minnesota lawmaker is dead and another is in serious condition after an early morning shooting in the Twin Cities. Speaker of the House Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark have been killed, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife are hospitalized.

Authorities say both Horman and Hoffman were targeted by the same shooter. Brooklyn Park Police have ordered a shelter-in-place for people in the three-block area of the Edinburgh Golf Course. Police say the suspect is a white male with brown hair, wearing tactical gear, and could be pretending to be a police officer.

The shooting occurred at the lawmakers' homes, and both Hortman and Hoffman are democrats; it is unknown if the shootings were politically motivated.

