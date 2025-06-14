CHAMPLIN/BROOKLYN PARK (WJON News) -- More details have been revealed in the shooting death of Minnesota Speaker of the House Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman and his wife, both democrats. In a new conference this morning, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans says the incident started to unfold at 2:00 a.m. when the Champlin Police Department received a call about Senator Hoffman being shot. He says Brooklyn Park Police, working with Champlin PD on the shooting, sent officers to check on Hortman as a precautionary measure.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley says when officers arrived at Hortman’s house, they saw what looked like a police SUV with its emergency lights on in the driveway and an officer at the door. He says when Brooklyn Park’s officers approached what turned out to be the suspect, he opened fire and fled into the home. Brooklyn Park PD exchanged fire and were able to see Mark Hortman lying on the floor through the doorway. The officers were able to pull Mark Hortman from the home and perform life-saving measures, and called for backup.

Did Police Apprehend the Suspect?

The suspect was able to flee through the back of the home. Bruley says authorities have the SUV in their possession and, in searching the vehicle, discovered a manifesto that contained both Hortman and Hoffman’s names along with several other lawmakers and leaders' names.

What Happend After Police Found the Manifesto?

He says they contacted the state, and additional security was immediately provided to all others on the list. Bruely stresses it is still an active investigation, and more details will be released as they are able to do so. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark have both died as a result of the shooting, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife are both in the hospital in serious condition.

