ONAMIA (WJON News) -- The wife of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the slaying of lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, has been detained. Jenny Lynne Boelter was in a car stopped by law enforcement in the Onamia area on Saturday.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton confirmed with WJON News that Jenny Boelter was in a vehicle stopped near a convenience store in Onamia. Burton says his office assisted law enforcement from Hennepin County, and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s role was perimeter. Burton says:

“We did not search or question any of the occupants. I was told by my staff that the shooting suspect's wife was in the car along with several other relatives.”

Burton says their role was very limited and does not know if any of the people remain in custody.

Authorities continue the search for Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shooting death of Hortman, and the shooting of Senator John Hoffman and his wife. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Minnesota BCA at 877-996-6222 or bca.tips@state.mn.us.

