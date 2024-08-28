Authorities Asking For Help In Finding Missing Milaca Man
MILACA (WJON News) -- Milaca authorities are asking for help in locating a missing man. The Milaca Police Department says 25-year-old Joseph McGrath has been missing since July 30th.
Officials say he had contact with his family around August 9th when he was believed to have been dropped off in South Minneapolis. McGrath has had no phone or electronic contact with his family since and they are concerned about his mental health. McGrath is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a "Don't Be A Richard" hat, and half-frame glasses and he has a tattoo of a wing and feather on one arm and the word "Aubree" on the other arm. Anyone with any information on McGrath's whereabouts is asked to call the Milaca Police Department at 320-983-6166.
