Minnesota BCA Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Willmar

WILLMAR -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Willmar Thursday.

The BCA says no one was seriously hurt in the incident.

Willmar Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a man with a gun. Officers arrived at an apartment complex at 400 15th Avenue Southwest and found a man in an apartment complex threatening to kill a probation officer.

At one point, the BCA says one officer discharged his handgun and another officer discharged his taser.

The suspect sustained a minor gunshot wound to his hand. He was treated at a Willmar hospital and then booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail.

No one else was hurt and the BCA says a portion of the incident was captured on body camera. Officers also recovered a replica handgun at the scene.

When the investigation is complete, the BCA will forward its findings over to the Kandiyohi County Attorney's Office for review.

