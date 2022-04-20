BCA Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Chisholm

CHISHOLM -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in St. Louis County Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 4:30 a.m. deputies from their department, police officers from Hibbing, Chisholm, and Virginia, and members of the Minnesota State Patrol were searching for a suspect and vehicle wanted in a felony-level crime that took place in Morrison County recently.

Authorities say around 7:15 a.m. the suspect vehicle was found unoccupied in Chisholm. Officers then responded to a home in the 200 block of Central Avenue South and made contact with the suspect.

The sheriff’s office says an officer-involved shooting followed, with the suspect requiring life-saving efforts by authorities. Authorities say the suspect died at the scene. No members of law enforcement were hurt.

The names of the officers and the name of the suspect have not been released. The investigation remains active.

