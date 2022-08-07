Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting in Otsego Under Investigation

OTSEGO -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that took place in Otsego this weekend.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 12000 block of 72nd Court Northeast shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a man threatening to hurt himself and his family.

The sheriff’s office says deputies spoke to the man who agreed to go to the hospital for an evaluation, but while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, he went into the home, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and fled out into the neighborhood.

Authorities set up a perimeter and located the man who confronted deputies in a nearby backyard. Officials say two deputies unsuccessfully tried tasing the man, who then threatened them with the knife.

The sheriff’s office says two deputies then shot at the man and hit him. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Both deputies have been put on standard administrative while the investigation continues. Neither they nor the victim have been identified.

