Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Two Near Fairhaven Saturday

SOUTHSIDE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday night south of Fairhaven.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office was called to 15569 109th Street Northwest at around 11:15 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a compact car in the north ditch that had rolled and struck several trees before coming to a rest.

The driver, 25-year-old James Mancini of Kimball, appeared to have been ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car, 24-year-old Samantha Benoit of Champlin, was also found unresponsive and declared dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says it appears Mancini was driving west on Oliver Avenue Northwest, went through the intersection, left the roadway, and rolled.

The crash remains under investigation.

