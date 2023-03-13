Car Chase Ends in Big Lake Sunday

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - A car chase starting in Monticello ended in a home search in Big Lake Sunday night.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says they tried to stop a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria on Highway 25 in Monticello at about 7:45 Sunday night.

The car drove away, a pursuit was started, and then called off a short time later.

The car continued into Sherburne County.

The vehicle was found crashed at the corner of Highway 25 and Harrison Drive in Big Lake.

As officers arrived, the driver ran away from the scene.

Sheriff’s Deputies, assisted by the Big Lake Police Department, formed a perimeter around the area and eventually found 21-year-old Charles Stiller of Annandale at a house in the 700 block of Harrison Drive.

Stiller was booked into the Wright County jail on charges of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and suspicion of DWI.

