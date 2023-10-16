Wright County Authorities Seek Tips on Dead Man’s Unsolved Death
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities continue to investigate a man's death in September after his body was found in the road.
On September 1st, just before 11:00 p.m. deputies from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Ochoa Avenue NE and 60th Street NE in the city of St. Michael for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway.
When deputies arrived, they tried life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man has been identified as 36-year-old Kyle Dixon of St. Michael.
Authorities believe Dixon was walking alone and was struck by a vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips to help solve the case. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 763-682-1162.
