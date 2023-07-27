ATV Crash Kills Otsego Man Wednesday

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A Wright County man is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office was called at approximately 1:40 p.m. to investigate a missing ATV rider. The caller indicated 63-year-old James Bistodeau of Otsego had gone riding and did not return.

Law enforcement found Bistodeau and his crashed machine at 2:15 p.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the sheriff's office says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation determined that evidence found at the scene showed Bistodeau had been riding, lost control, and crashed. It's unclear what caused the rider to lose control.

