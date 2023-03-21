UPDATE: 1 Dead, 1 Arrested in Howard Lake Shooting
HOWARD LAKE (WJON News) -- One man is dead and another man arrested following a shooting in Howard Lake Monday.
Authorities were called to the 300 block of Dura Drive just after 12:00 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Police arrived and found the victim, 20-year-old Adrian Montano Medina of Lester Prairie, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect had left the scene before authorities arrived.
Authorities say a witness at the scene was able to get a description of the suspects vehicle and license plate before they fled the scene.
A Wright County Deputy was able to find the vehicle in the city of Waverly and conducted a traffic stop.
Arrested was 23-year-old Kevin Zelayo Asencio of Glencoe. Police say they also found a gun inside the vehicle.
Asencio was taken to the Wright County Jail awaiting formal charges.
