Crow River Accident Leaves Teenage Girl Fighting for Her Life

HANOVER (WJON News) -- A teenage girl is clinging to life after a near-drowning incident in the Crow River in Hanover.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office got a call of a possible drowning just after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say a mother, her 16-year-old daughter, and 15-year-old son had gone into the river on paddle boards and a kayak.

During their excursion, the group collided with trees hanging over the river causing them to fall into the water. The woman and the boy were able to get free, but the 16-year-old girl got caught up and was pulled under the water.

The girl's father and another bystander were able to pull the girl from the river and lifesaving efforts were started. First responders were able to find a pulse and the unresponsive girl was then airlifted to the University of Minnesota's Children's Hospital.

The sheriff's office says the girl was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident and she remains in critical condition.

