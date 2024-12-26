Early Morning Fire Destroys Building In Waverly
WAVERLY (WJON News) -- A Christmas morning fire has destroyed a building for one Central Minnesota business. The Wright County Sheriff's office says at 7:18 a.m. on Wednesday they were called about a structure fire at EG Autoworks at 518 Pacific Avenue in Waverly.
Once on scene, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. Fire Departments from Waverly, Montrose, Cokato, Delano, and Howard Lake responded to control the blaze. Authorities say the building was a total loss and no one was hurt in the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.
