BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Watkins man faces a murder charge after a woman was found dead at her job on Tuesday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was called to Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato at around 6:00 a.m. Authorities say a woman was found at her workstation with significant head trauma.

Deputies and Cokato Ambulance paramedics tried life-saving measures, but the woman was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office arrested a suspect at the scene. Authorities say a co-worker, 40-year-old David Delong, was taken into custody without incident. He’s being held in the Wright County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office says Delong assaulted the woman with a blunt force object, resulting in fatal injuries. The victim's name has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

