Wright County Man Airlifted to Hospital After Stabbing

COKATO TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Wright County man had to be airlifted to the hospital after another man stabbed him in the neck Tuesday night.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 2717 Nevens Avenue SW at around 9:10 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man had been stabbed by another household member.

The victim suffered a serious wound from the stabbing and was taken to the Cokato Fire Department before being airlifted to North Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Witness statements and evidence at the scene led authorities to determine 24-year-old Julian Hill of Cokato was the suspect.

Hill was found and arrested. He was booked into the Wright County Jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault and for violating an order for protection.

The victim's identity has not been released.

