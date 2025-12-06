MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Authorities have identified the person in the knife confrontation with Wright County Deputies in Monticello from last week. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the suspect in the use-of-force incident on November 25th is 18-year-old Dwayne Trunnell of Monticello. The BCA has also identified the two Wright County Sheriff's Office Deputies involved as Benjamin Skweres and Kyle Phillips. Skweres has five years of law enforcement experience and is the officer who fired his gun. Phillips has one year of experience and is the officer who discharged his taser.

The BCA says at about 9:00 a.m. on the 25th, Deputies Skweres and Phillips were responding to a report of a man in the street armed with a knife in the 900 block of Golf Course Road in Monticello. When they arrived, the deputies found Trunnell walking in the road holding a knife.

Skweres and Phillips repeatedly ordered Trunnell to drop the weapon. Trunnell did not drop the knife and moved towards the deputies, at which time Phillips discharged his taser toward Trunnell, and Skweres fired his gun. Trunnell fell to the ground but stood back up and continued to advance towards the deputies despite continued commands from them to drop the knife. Deputy Skweres fired his gun again, and Trunnell fell to the ground. Trunnell then stood back up again and ran a short distance before collapsing.

First Responders provided medical aid to Trunnell and took him to the hospital for treatment. The BCA says investigators recovered a knife, a taser with a spent cartridge, ammunition casings, and bodycam video worn by Skweres and Phillips. The incident remains under investigation by the BCA, and both Skweres and Phillips are on critical incident leave.

