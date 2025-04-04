Roseau County Man Arrested After Police Chase in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A man was arrested Friday morning after a police chase through Monticello.
A Wright County Sheriff's deputy tried to make a traffic stop at around 9:30 a.m. near Highway 25 and School Boulevard. Authorities say the driver sped off, and the deputy gave chase.
The driver entered Interstate 94 and headed east. The vehicle ultimately left the roadway east of Fallon Avenue.
The sheriff's office says the driver got out and fled on foot in the area of East Broadway and Meadow Oak Lane.
Officers deployed a police dog and a drone before finding the suspect, 40-year-old John Proper of Greenbush, hiding in the 2600 block of Meadow Oak Lane.
Proper was arrested for fleeing police and on several outstanding warrants.
