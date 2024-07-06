Authorities Asking For Help To Find Runaway
WRIGHT COUNTY (WJON News) -- The Wright County Sheriff's Office is asking for people's help in finding a runaway.
The Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Derek Sachs left his home at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday on his own and has not been seen since. Authorities say he did not take his phone with him and is wearing black camouflage jersey pants with a black shirt.
Sachs is described as having a slender build weighing 125 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-1162.
