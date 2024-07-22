BCA Asking For Help To Locate Missing Teen

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for help in finding a runaway teen. The BCA says 17-year-old Kaydence Johnson ran from a home in Sartell on June 22nd with another female juvenile.

The other juvenile has since been found. Authorities say Johnson is considered an endangered missing person and is believed to be in the Twin Cities area. Johnson has a history of running away having done so in 2021 and again in 2023.

Johnson's last known location was in the area of Penn Avenue and 35th Avenue North in Minneapolis. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sartell Police Department at 320-251-8186.

