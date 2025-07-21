Authorities Ask For Help In Locating Missing St. Cloud Teen

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. The SCPD is looking for 13-year-old Lierra Andrews of St. Cloud. She was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in the 100 block of 4th Avenue South in downtown St. Cloud.

Andrews is a black girl about 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with long curly black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and jean shorts, and she is known to often be around the Lake George area. Anyone with any information should contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.

