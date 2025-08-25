Update: Missing 15-year-old Found Safe
SAUK CENTRE
UPDATE: The Sauk Centre Police Department has canceled the alert for Caden Hooper. He has been located safely. Thank you to everyone who assisted in sharing the information.
Original story:
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile. The Sauk Centre Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Caden Hooper. Hooper was last seen at his home in Sauk Centre at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Hooper is described as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing about 300 pounds. Anyone with any information about Hooper's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sauk Centre Police Department.
