Sauk Centre’s Rich History Shapes Its Vibrant Community Spirit

Sauk Centre is a town of 4,550 people located in western Stearns County along Highway 71 and Interstate 94. It is the home of the Stearns County Fair and is near many lakes including Sauk Lake, which is north of town. To help tell the story of Sauk Centre I was joined by Mayor Warren Stone.

Sauk Centre was settled in 1856 and incorporated in 1876. Stone says the name was chosen due to it being the center point between Lake Osakis and Birch Lake and that the Sauk tribes lived in the area at that time. The spelling of the town was initially Sauk Center but a year later was changed to Sauk Centre. Stone says the name was misspelled when it was initially incorporated.

Stone says agriculture was a big draw to the early settlers with corn and wheat being the most popular crops. He says many years ago a Fort was in Sauk Centre prior to it becoming an incorporated town. It is where 6th and Birch Street is now. Stone says the early settlers were of German and Irish heritage. He says they formed 2 separate Catholic churches, St. Paul's was the German Catholic Church and Our Lady of the Angels of the Irish Catholic Church. Today Sauk Centre also has River of Life Church, Faith Baptist, Center for Christ and First Lutheran ELCA.

Early businesses in Sauk Centre included a blacksmith shop, general store, and the Sauk Centre House (which later became the Palmer House). Stone says there is a rich history with the Palmer House. He says it is one of the most popular locations for ghost seekers in the country. Stone has spent some time at the Palmer House and acknowledges experiencing some things you can't explain.

The railroad came through the southside of Sauk Centre in the late 1800s which led to an increase in the town's population. Major roadways going through Sauk Centre also led to an increase in the community growth. Interstate 94, and Highway 71 intersect in Sauk Centre.

Sauk Centre's most famous citizen is Sinclair Lewis. He was an American novelist, short-story writer, and playwright. In 1930, he became the first author from the United States to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. His book Main Street is the inspiration for the Sauk Centre sports teams, the Mainstreeters. Stone, a Sauk Centre High School Graduate, says it was a requirement for students at that time to read Sinclair Lewis books. He says Lewis is still the most famous person to come out of Sauk Centre.

Sauk Centre is the home of the Stearns County Fair each year. Stone indicates when the time came to identify the county seat, St. Cloud was chosen for the court facilities while Sauk Centre picked the fair grounds. He says it works well because if the Stearns County fair were in St. Cloud it would compete with the Benton County Fair. Stone says Sauk Centre's agricultural roots make sense for the Fair today.

In July Sauk Centre hosts Sinclair Lewis Days. Stone says it is a 3-4 day event that includes a parade, crafts, and a street dance.

Sauk Centre has plenty of industry which includes Felling Trailers, and Standard Iron. The community also has CentraCare Sauk Centre Hospital and numerous unique shops downtown, which is a draw for the region.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Sauk Centre Mayor Warren Stone, it is available below.