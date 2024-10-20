Single Car Crash Sends One Man To The Hospital
ASHLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Sauk Centre Sunday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:10 a.m. a car driven by Kevin Lee of Colfax, North Dakota was going south on County Road 183 when he ran off the road and struck an embankment.
Lee was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
