Authorities Asking for Help Finding Missing Teenager

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Mackenzie Langner left from foster care Saturday afternoon in the Duluth area. Authorities say she left without her cellphone and has not been heard from since.

Langner is described as 5'3" tall, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, an olive-green crop style hoodie, the black inner shell of a jacket, red stocking hat and brown Timberland boots.

Authorities say Langner's whereabouts are unknown and she may still be in the Duluth area.

Anyone with information about here whereabouts is asked to contact the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240 or their local law enforcement agency.