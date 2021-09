ST. CLOUD -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a missing St. Cloud teenager has been found safe.

Authorities in Moorhead say 14-year-old Kaydence Johnson was found in North Dakota.

Johnson was place in foster care by Stearns County in Moorhead and ran away Wednesday night with another girl.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office thanks everyone who help spread the word in finding Johnson.