Authorities Asking for Help Finding Missing Teen

LINDSTROM -- Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

Seventeen-year-old John Grillo runaway from his home in Lindstrom, Minnesota back on January 6th. He was last seen in the St. Cloud area.

Grillo is described as 6' 1" tall, weighing 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Authorities say he may be driving a Chevrolet HHR or a Pontiac Grand Am.

Anyone with information about Grillo's whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.