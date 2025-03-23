State Unveils New Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota has unveiled a new targeted violence prevention strategy. Governor Tim Walz along with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension introduced the new strategy to enhance public safety and prevent targeted acts of violence before they occur.

The key components of the plan include investigative support and consultation, ongoing monitoring and evaluation, building awareness and capacity, and behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM). BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says Minnesota has felt immense pain caused by targeted violence and the new strategy will help stop future acts of targeted violence from happening.

The strategy was developed by a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement, mental health professionals, educators, and community leaders.

