State Unveils New Targeted Violence Prevention Strategy
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The state of Minnesota has unveiled a new targeted violence prevention strategy. Governor Tim Walz along with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension introduced the new strategy to enhance public safety and prevent targeted acts of violence before they occur.
The key components of the plan include investigative support and consultation, ongoing monitoring and evaluation, building awareness and capacity, and behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM). BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says Minnesota has felt immense pain caused by targeted violence and the new strategy will help stop future acts of targeted violence from happening.
The strategy was developed by a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement, mental health professionals, educators, and community leaders.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns
Gallery Credit: RACHEL CAVANAUGH