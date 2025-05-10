ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person is in custody, and an officer was hurt during a domestic dispute call on Friday. The St. Cloud Police Department says they were called to a domestic dispute at about 3:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 8th Avenue North. Authorities say a woman said she was being threatened by a man she knew from a past relationship. She told officers that the male had lunged at her with his fists up like he was going to hit her.

While officers met with the woman, the male suspect went and sat in a parked vehicle. St. Cloud Police say at one point officers asked the male to leave the vehicle and told him he was under arrest. At first, the suspect refused to leave the vehicle, but then did so holding a knife. The man then lunged at an officer with the knife, cutting him in the arm. Authorities say the officer fired once from their gun, shooting the suspect in the arm, and a second officer then fired their taser, at which time they took the man into custody.

Medical treatment was provided to the suspect at the scene, and then he was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he remains in stable condition. One officer received minor injuries from the stab wound, and the knife was recovered at the scene. The St. Cloud Police Department says the Minnesota BCA is conducting the investigation into the police department's use of force, and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation into the domestic dispute call and the assault against the officer. Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

