CLOQUET (WJON News) -- Two men are on the run after robbing a convenience store early Saturday morning. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says at 4:39 a.m., two men entered the Kwik Trip store at 900 Washington Avenue in Cloquet, displayed a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.

What Do the Suspects Look Like?

The BCA is asking for the public's help in finding the two men. Both suspects are white or Native American, about six feet tall, wearing a dark colored hooded top, dark pants, a facemask, and gloves. One man is wearing white tennis shoes while the other is wearing black tennis shoes. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247. People can also submit tips annonymously via the tip line by texting TIP CLOQUETPD follow by your message to 888777.

