Cloquet Police Seek Suspects After Armed Robbery At Kwik Trip
CLOQUET (WJON News) -- Two men are on the run after robbing a convenience store early Saturday morning. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says at 4:39 a.m., two men entered the Kwik Trip store at 900 Washington Avenue in Cloquet, displayed a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot.
What Do the Suspects Look Like?
The BCA is asking for the public's help in finding the two men. Both suspects are white or Native American, about six feet tall, wearing a dark colored hooded top, dark pants, a facemask, and gloves. One man is wearing white tennis shoes while the other is wearing black tennis shoes. No one was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218-879-1247. People can also submit tips annonymously via the tip line by texting TIP CLOQUETPD follow by your message to 888777.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Grand Opening Of Great River Children’s Museum Brings Joy To St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
- Record Heat Sends St. Cloud Residents To Local Swimming Spots [GALLERY]
- Board Game Buzz: As CMON Sells Zombicide To Asmodee
- Repairs Begin On The Century-old Little Falls Dam In Minnesota
- Meet The 11-year-old Making A Difference With Dog Treats
- New Memorial For Herm Bartz Honors A Lifelong Love Of Baseball
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud!
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Andy Sopher Edina Realty, Inc