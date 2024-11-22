Need a Unique Gift? Kwik Trip Rolls Out This Year’s Holiday Merch
You know you've arrived in popular culture when you have your own line of merch.
Merchandise. You know -- T-shirts. Sweaters. Fanny packs. Onesies.
Just in time for the holidays, Kwik Trip has rolled-out its own line of Christmas gear -- ready for gift-giving or for pampering yourself.
SEE YA NEXT TIME
We've all heard those now iconic words as we finish our convenience store transactions and head for the door: "SEE YA NEXT TIME."
What better phrase to emblazon on Kwik Trip Christmas merch?
And the folks at KT have gone all in this year with a line of fun products featuring that theme.
SYNT UGLY SWEATER
Who doesn't love a colorful, ugly sweater for that office party or social gathering? Wear it proudly and show 'em where you shop!
SYNT SCARF
At 72" long, there's plenty of Kwik Trip "See Ya Next Time" Scarf to keep you comfy and stylish this holiday season.
KT BUFFALO PLAID BLANKET
Nothing screams UPPER MIDWEST quite like a strong buffalo plaid print. Notice the stylish leather patch proclaiming your allegiance.
SYNT FUZZY SOCKS
These fuzzy socks literally scream KWIK TRIP -- just show 'em your soles. Or try hanging these by the fireplace in time for a visit from St. Nick. Will he leave you more goodies? Who knows -- but it couldn't hurt...
SYNT WINTER STUDDED TUMBLER
I'm not saying this is going to be the next pink Stanley Quencher cup... but I'm not NOT saying that either... Sip in style.
KT SNOW GLOBE
Own your own Kwik Trip store -- all decked out gingerbread-style for the holidays.
KT TRAPPER HAT
Take off, eh! And Merry Christmas! This trapper hat is the right mix of fun and function. Snow shoes sold separately.
KT SIMPLE KNIT BEANIE
Nice toque! And adorned with a fetching leather patch. Creating hat hair has never been more stylish.
KT CABLE KNIT BEANIE
All the stylin' of the KT Knit Beanie above, but cable knit AND a pom-pom. You'll thank me while brushing the snow from your windshield in mid-January.
And there's more. Check out all the offerings on the Kwik Trip Merch page.
