You know you've arrived in popular culture when you have your own line of merch.

Merchandise. You know -- T-shirts. Sweaters. Fanny packs. Onesies.

Just in time for the holidays, Kwik Trip has rolled-out its own line of Christmas gear -- ready for gift-giving or for pampering yourself.

SEE YA NEXT TIME

We've all heard those now iconic words as we finish our convenience store transactions and head for the door: "SEE YA NEXT TIME."

What better phrase to emblazon on Kwik Trip Christmas merch?

And the folks at KT have gone all in this year with a line of fun products featuring that theme.

Who doesn't love a colorful, ugly sweater for that office party or social gathering? Wear it proudly and show 'em where you shop!

At 72" long, there's plenty of Kwik Trip "See Ya Next Time" Scarf to keep you comfy and stylish this holiday season.

Nothing screams UPPER MIDWEST quite like a strong buffalo plaid print. Notice the stylish leather patch proclaiming your allegiance.

These fuzzy socks literally scream KWIK TRIP -- just show 'em your soles. Or try hanging these by the fireplace in time for a visit from St. Nick. Will he leave you more goodies? Who knows -- but it couldn't hurt...

I'm not saying this is going to be the next pink Stanley Quencher cup... but I'm not NOT saying that either... Sip in style.

Own your own Kwik Trip store -- all decked out gingerbread-style for the holidays.

Take off, eh! And Merry Christmas! This trapper hat is the right mix of fun and function. Snow shoes sold separately.

Nice toque! And adorned with a fetching leather patch. Creating hat hair has never been more stylish.

All the stylin' of the KT Knit Beanie above, but cable knit AND a pom-pom. You'll thank me while brushing the snow from your windshield in mid-January.

And there's more. Check out all the offerings on the Kwik Trip Merch page.