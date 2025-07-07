The Benton County Sheriff's Office are reporting theft from a storage unit near Sauk Rapids in Minden Township. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers did not indicate what was taken.

Melrose Kwik Trip Fire

The Melrose Police Department are looking for identification of a suspect in a fire at the Kwik Trip. The Melrose Police facebook page says the following: "A fire was set at the Melrose Kwik Trip around 12:25 am. These are the best photos we have of the person who set it and the fled east from the building. If you have video or images from the area please call the police department to talk with an officer, (320) 256-7211."

Contact Crime Stoppers

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.