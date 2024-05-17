By now you've probably seen the news of a new, limited time-only product at Kwik Trips across the region. A new Kwik Trip Urge! brand ripple chip, flavored like -- wait for it -- donuts. Blueberry Glazer-flavored, in particular.

Before you either rush out to buy a bag OR say "gross," hear me out: Kwik Trip is brilliant.

BUT WHY?

Every brand struggles to break out of the pack. -- to have their own unique store brands. For example: "Kirkland" for Costco, "Four Brothers" for Coborns/Cash Wise, "Clancy's" for Aldi.

For Kwik Trip, they market their own snacks under the "Urge!" banner. And in a fun, unorthodox and brand consistent turn, Kwik Trip just rolled-out Ripple Chips in a sweet -- not savory -- flavor. They mimic the taste of KT's famous Blueberry Glazer donuts in a great co-branding synergy.

BUT ARE THEY ANY GOOD?

If you can't get past the idea that potato chips have to be savory, you're probably not going to like these Blueberry Glazer Ripple Chips. They are salty AND sweet.

attachment-Blueberry Glazer Ripple Chips - Photo by Tim Lyon_Townsquare Media loading...

And if you aren't okay with blueish/purplish (and dare I say, "greenish") foods, you're probably not going to like them either.

But let's say you're curious and a little adventurous, you're in for a treat.

At first crunch, you'll notice the same ripple chip texture and a whiff of deep fried potato chip goodness, just like any plain ripple chip. But that's where the similarities end.

These chips actually taste like Blueberry Glazers. They're sweet with just the right amount of salt. The chips capture the blueberry "baked good" taste in a slightly artificial way with hints of powder sugar glaze, sort of like if BooBerry cereal had a baby with ripple chips.

In other words, they nailed it.

But like it says on the bag, "This chip eats like dessert!"

HOW CAN YOU USE THEM IN OTHER WAYS?

Yes, I had them right out of the bag and liked them. I also had them as a side to some turkey hot dogs I had for dinner. They were a little sweeter than I expected, but still delicious with the dogs.

But let's riff on the dessert theme, shall we?

Who says you can't repurpose them?

Here are some ideas:

Dip them in a little powder sugar and cream cheese frosting dip. For fewer calories, try making a dip out of plain greek yogurt mixed with sugar-free cheesecake pudding mix.

Crumble them up over ice cream or yogurt for a nice crunch.

Melt some white or traditional chocolate chips with some cocount oil and drizzle it on your chips. Chill for 10 minutes. If you have to put a name to it, call them Blueberry Glazer Nachos.

Crumble some chips into crumbs for breading chicken tenders or nuggets in the air fryer or oven. (I'll be trying this one this weekend.)

IF THESE SELL WELL, WHAT OTHER LIMITED-TIME FLAVORS COULD WE IMAGINE?

Kwik Trip is onto something here. The snack industry is always looking for new combinations. I've seen chips in hot dog, ketchup, and "chicken and waffle" flavors.

And according to the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Kwik Trip released a Glazers-flavored chip in 2019 inspired by an April Fool's Day joke three years earlier.

No joke -- this may have some legs. And Kwik Trip would be smart to see what other store synergy they can come up with.

If you want to stay "on-brand" at Kwik Trip, why not put out some seasonal, sweet flavored chips like Karuba coffee or Kwikery Bake Shop pumpkin bars or cinnamon rolls?

KT could also extend their brand into chips with savory flavors like Pothole Pizza, crispy fried chicken and Chicken Wild Rice soup -- all flavors they're known for.

AVAILABILITY

At the time of this writing, 6 ounce bags of these Blueberry Glazer Ripple Chips were available at select St. Cloud area Kwik Trip stores. I paid $2.79 a bag for mine. And they're available for a limited time only.

