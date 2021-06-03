The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is celebrating National Donut Day Friday June 4th by giving out free donuts right on Division Street in St. Cloud.

In a post shared to Facebook, they shared the news:

Join the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for National Donut Day 2021! Tomorrow the Stearns County Sheriff's Office staff will be handing out free donuts at the intersection of 25th Avenue and Division Street in St. Cloud from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM

This free donut event is all possible thanks to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office teaming up with Kwik Trip who donated the donuts.

Get our free mobile app

If you are more of a "landmark" person instead of street names, the donuts will be handed out at the intersection where Walgreens, CVS, Lunds and Byerly's, and Dairy Queen are all located.

National Donut Day is celebrated the first Friday in June every year, and is in honor of the Salvation Army Lassies.

In 1917, the original “Salvation Army Doughnut” was first served by the ladies of the Salvation Army. It was during WWI that the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe. Home-cooked foods, provided by these brave volunteers, were a morale boost to the troops.

The best way to celebrate National Donut Day is to enjoy your favorite donut, or even better, get a free one from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Seven Reasons Mosquitoes Might Like You More Than Most