ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- People in the St. Cloud area may soon have a new entertainment option. Maui's Indoor Theme Park is coming to Crossroads Center in St. Cloud.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Go-karts, Laser Tag, And Bowling Arrive At Former Macy's Location

There are signs on the old Macy's location at Crossroads indicating the park is moving into the building. Maui's Indoor Theme Park features attractions like go-karts, bowling, laser tag, virtual reality, bumper cars, a kids' play zone, and arcade games, among others.

Kentucky Company Brings Indoor Entertainment Complex To St. Cloud

According to the contractor, Jester FEC of Lexington, Kentucky, is the business behind Maui's Indoor Theme Park. Jester FEC operates both Maui's Indoor Theme Parks and Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Parks in Kentucky, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Colorado. St. Cloud will be its first Minnesota location.

There is no opening date mentioned on the posted signs. WJON has reached out to Jester FEC for additional details but has not heard back.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein