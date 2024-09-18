Ride The Ferris Wheel Of Fun With The Weekender
Another week has gone by but the best is yet to come with the weekend only a few days away. The Weekender is here with your entertainment options for Saturday and Sunday and maybe even Thursday and Friday.
You can sample a wide array of food at the Crossroads Carnival or if you want to, take part in National Fried Rice, Pepperoni Pizza, and String Cheese Day on Friday, Pecan Cookies are the treat on Saturday, and National Ice Cream Cone and White Chocolate Day on Sunday.
Crossroads is the place to be to celebrate National Girls' Night Out as well over the weekend, and we have some BBQ too. If you would like your event included in The Weekender, email us here.
- 1
Crossroads CarnivalSt. Cloud
It's back for one last go-around before winter kicks in. Head out to the back of Crossroads Center behind Target and Macy’s for the Gopher State Expositions Carnival. It is like a mini-county fair with cheese curds, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and a variety of rides. You can purchase a 3-hour unlimited-ride wristband for $25, or prices are 1 ticket for $1.50, 25 tickets for $30.00, and rides require 3-5 tickets per ride.
Thursday: 4:00 - 9 p.m.
Friday: 4:00 - 9:-- p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- 2
National Ladies Night OutSt. Cloud
Celebrate National Girls Night Out at Crossroads Center with their weekend-long Ladies Night Out event. Along with shopping, they will have a variety of vendors, music, food, and giveaways. National Girls' Night Out is celebrated annually on September 22 to emphasize the importance of slowing down and taking a well-deserved time out.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.
- 3
Stars & SmoresSt. Cloud
If you have ever wanted to learn more about the constellations and the night sky Star & Smores is for you. St. Cloud Parks and Rec. has teamed up with St. Cloud State University’s College of Science and Engineering for this fun event for kids and adults alike. Learn from college professors about celestial objects you can see with your own eyes, make your own planisphere, and look through telescopes at stars and planets. Capacity is limited to 35 people so pre-registration is required. The event will be rescheduled to the 28th in the case of rain.
Saturday: 8:30 – 10:30 p.m.
- 4
Nisswa Fall Festival & BBQ ChallengeNisswa
The 49th Annual Nisswa Fall Festival and Smokin’ Hot BBQ Challenge is sure to be a good time for all. The day starts off with a pancake breakfast, there is a medallion hunt, a bean bag tournament, an arts and crafts market, crafts for kids, a kids zone, music, and more memory-making activities. Plus, BBQ! The smell of barbecued ribs fills the air as teams compete in the Smokin’ Hot BBQ Challenge. After the judging, the public gets to sample all of the great BBQ creations.
Saturday
- 5
Twin Cities Veg FestSt. Paul
You can shop and eat healthy at the same time at the annual Twins Cities Veg Fest. 25 plant-based foot trucks join over 75 vendors with health, animal, and climate-friendly goods and information, along with live music and activities for all ages. The event is free to attend. The first 100 people in attendance will receive a free goodie bag. The event takes place at Harriet Island in St. Paul.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.