Crossroads Center Sells for $80-Million

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A receiver for Crossroads Shopping Center in St. Cloud has sold the mall following a foreclosure proceeding last year.

According to a document filed with the Minnesota Department of Revenue receiver Trigild IVL is selling the mall to Contrarian Crossroads LLC for $80-million.

Last year, WJON News told you that the mall's owner Brookfield Properties had been delinquent on the mall's loans since September 2020, with the timing coinciding with the height of the pandemic. They missed an April 2023 deadline to repay what was owed on the loan which was nearly $84-million.

The property was then handed to Trigild ILV to market it for sale.

The revenue department documents list Contrarian Crossroads LLC as a Delaware company with additional addresses in Houston, Texas, and Roseville, Minnesota.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years