Crossroads Center Sells for $80-Million
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A receiver for Crossroads Shopping Center in St. Cloud has sold the mall following a foreclosure proceeding last year.
According to a document filed with the Minnesota Department of Revenue receiver Trigild IVL is selling the mall to Contrarian Crossroads LLC for $80-million.
Last year, WJON News told you that the mall's owner Brookfield Properties had been delinquent on the mall's loans since September 2020, with the timing coinciding with the height of the pandemic. They missed an April 2023 deadline to repay what was owed on the loan which was nearly $84-million.
The property was then handed to Trigild ILV to market it for sale.
The revenue department documents list Contrarian Crossroads LLC as a Delaware company with additional addresses in Houston, Texas, and Roseville, Minnesota.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Stearns County Ramping Up Sales Tax Campaign for Justice Center
- St. Cloud Planning University Drive Improvements in 2024
- Road Construction Planned for Highway 10 Through Little Falls
- Construction: Highway Project Scheduled Along Mille Lacs Lake
- Highway 23 Project in East-Central MN to Prompt Detours
LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years
LOOK: States With the Most New Small Businesses Per Capita
Gallery Credit: Eliza Siegel