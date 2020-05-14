Crossroads Center to Reopen Monday

ST. CLOUD -- Crossroads Center in St. Cloud will open Monday.

The move follows Governor Tim Walz's Executive Order Wednesday announcing the reopening of retailers, malls and other businesses. The mall will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Crossroads says "measures have been implemented to help ensure the health and safety for all who enter the mall." These include hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent and intense cleanings and social distancing directions.

“The safety and well-being of our retail partners and shoppers is of the utmost importance,” says Crossroads Center’s general manager, Darcy Eigen. “As Crossroads Center prepares for this ‘new normal,’ we are thankful for the opportunity to reopen our doors and look forward to welcoming guests back into the shopping center.”

Crossroads' restaurant tenants will continue to operate as curbside or take out only. For more specific information on retailers, visit Crossroads website.