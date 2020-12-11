H&M in Crossroads Center to Close Early Next Year

ST. CLOUD – The H&M store in St. Cloud will close early next year.

A spokesperson from the company’s media relations department confirmed Friday that the Crossroads Center H&M is on a list of 250 stores slated for closure around the United States.

“Assessing and reviewing our store portfolio to adapt to changing customer behavior is something that we have done ever since we opened our first store,” the spokesperson said. “While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth.”

The spokesperson declined to confirm exactly when the Crossroads H&M will close, but said employees will be offered "different options," including promotions and the opportunity to relocate for comparable positions if available. H&M has several stores in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area not slated to close.

H&M operates stores in 74 countries and is the second-largest fast fashion retailer in the world. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.