Crossroads Center to Host Outdoor Movies

ST. CLOUD -- A pop-up style movie theater has arrived in the parking lot of Crossroads Center.

The St. Cloud shopping mall is gearing up to host "Cinema Pop-Ups," a summer series of outdoor movies. The series will kick off Friday at 8:30 p.m. with the 2013 film "Gravity."

Crossroads Center has not announced any other film titles, but plans to release more information soon.

Tickets are $25.00 per vehicle, and must be purchased in advance. Specific parking spaces can't be reserved; customers will be guided to available spaces by theater staff before the film.

For more information, visit the Cinema Pop-Ups website or check out this list of frequently asked questions.