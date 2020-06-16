Cowgirl Tuff Co.’s Crossroads Center Store to Close

ST. CLOUD -- A Crossroads Center boutique for women specializing in denim will close at the end of the month.

Cowgirl Tuff Co. will observe its last day of business on June 28. In an emailed statement, store owner Lisa Bollin says she decided not to renew the storefront's lease in the wake of Minnesota's shutdown to fight COVID-19.

While the company's St. Cloud brick and mortar store is closing, Bollin says the company itself will continue to sell merchandise online. Bollin says she has plans to reopen the store in a new location, but did not provide information on where or when that might happen.

Cowgirl Tuff Co.'s original Crossroads location opened in 2016.