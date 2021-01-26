Christopher & Banks Planning to Close Majority of Stores

ST. CLOUD – Clothing chain Christopher & Banks will close “a significant portion, if not all” of its brick-and-mortar stores after filing Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

The company, headquartered in Plymouth, announced the decision to investors on January 14.

Christopher & Banks operates 449 stores in 44 states, including one in St. Cloud’s Crossroads Center. The company declined to say if/when the St. Cloud store would be closing.

Officials say the company has launched a store closing and merchandise liquidation process, and is looking for potential buyers for the brand’s online sales platforms.

Christopher & Banks specializes in women’s clothing and accessories. It was founded in 1956 as Braun's Fashions in Minneapolis.