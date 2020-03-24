Crossroads Center Temporarily Closes

ST. CLOUD/WAITE PARK -- The Crossroad Center in St. Cloud and Waite Park has temporarily closed.

A voice message on the shopping center's main phone line tells callers the mall is temporarily closed and they look forward to welcoming shoppers back in the near future.

Many retailers in the mall including anchor stores Macy's and J.C. Penney had already temporarily closed their doors.

The official statement from Brookfield Properties:

After many thoughtful discussions, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our shopping centers. While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources. For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you.