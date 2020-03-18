Amid Outbreak, Certain Crossroads Center Stores Close Temporarily

ST. CLOUD – A significant number of shops in Crossroads Center have closed their doors in order to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, and others could be following suit in coming days.

The mall has amended its open hours: doors are open Monday-Friday from noon-7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.”

The latest stores to close, according to Crossroad's tenants website, include:

CLOTHING/SHOES

H&M

Aeropostale

Apricot Lane

JCPenney

Express

Maurices

American Eagle

Buckle

Bath & Body Works

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

Foot Locker

Carter's

Chico's

Christopher and Banks

Claire's

Dry Goods

Francesca's

Halberstadts

Helzberg Diamonds

Journeys

Rogers & Hollands Jewelers

Rue 21

Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy

Spencer's Gifts

Zumiez

Hot Topic

Hollister

Macy’s

Pink by Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret

Torrid

Tradehome Shoes

SERVICES

Sprint Store

AT&T

T. Mobile

Verizon

Brow Studio 7

Stitch It

Nail Studio

Final Cuts barber shop

Great Clips

Almost Famous body piercing

FOOD COURT



New Dragon

Great Teriyaki

Great Wok

Extreme Pita

Caribou Coffee

All restaurants and bars in Minnesota will not allow dine-in service effective through March 27th.

“We anticipate that the food court may continue to operate for carryout and delivery service. Seating in the Food Court will not be permitted.”

The mall’s Easter Bunny Experience event may open closer to Easter. If it is cancelled altogether, anyone with reservations will receive a refund.

“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community.”

To keep up with Crossroads store closures, check back with this story or visit their website.