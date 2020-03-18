Amid Outbreak, Certain Crossroads Center Stores Close Temporarily
ST. CLOUD – A significant number of shops in Crossroads Center have closed their doors in order to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, and others could be following suit in coming days.
The mall has amended its open hours: doors are open Monday-Friday from noon-7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
“We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.”
The latest stores to close, according to Crossroad's tenants website, include:
CLOTHING/SHOES
- H&M
- Aeropostale
- Apricot Lane
- JCPenney
- Express
- Maurices
- American Eagle
- Buckle
- Bath & Body Works
- DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Foot Locker
- Carter's
- Chico's
- Christopher and Banks
- Claire's
- Dry Goods
- Francesca's
- Halberstadts
- Helzberg Diamonds
- Journeys
- Rogers & Hollands Jewelers
- Rue 21
- Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy
- Spencer's Gifts
- Zumiez
- Hot Topic
- Hollister
- Macy’s
- Pink by Victoria’s Secret
- Victoria’s Secret
- Torrid
- Tradehome Shoes
SERVICES
- Sprint Store
- AT&T
- T. Mobile
- Verizon
- Brow Studio 7
- Stitch It
- Nail Studio
- Final Cuts barber shop
- Great Clips
- Almost Famous body piercing
FOOD COURT
- New Dragon
- Great Teriyaki
- Great Wok
- Extreme Pita
- Caribou Coffee
All restaurants and bars in Minnesota will not allow dine-in service effective through March 27th.
“We anticipate that the food court may continue to operate for carryout and delivery service. Seating in the Food Court will not be permitted.”
The mall’s Easter Bunny Experience event may open closer to Easter. If it is cancelled altogether, anyone with reservations will receive a refund.
“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and we will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community.”
To keep up with Crossroads store closures, check back with this story or visit their website.