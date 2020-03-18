J.C. Penney Announces Temporary Store Closures

UNDATED -- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. announced it will temporarily close its stores and business offices, starting at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The stores and business offices are scheduled to reopen April 2.

The Company will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the CDC and local, state, and federal health officials and will reassess or adjust its policies accordingly as the situation unfolds.

Customers can continue to shop online at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com, or through its app.